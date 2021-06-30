LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- We're not sure the scouts prepare any child for what one Missouri girl did.
Aakayla Gunn - a 9-year-old from Lee's Summit - helped deliver her baby sister. She was the only one at home with her mom when she went into labor.
Her mother is a nurse and certified doula and had to coach the 9-year-old through the delivery. Watch the above video for the sweet story!
