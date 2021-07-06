KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC/CNN) – A 7-year-old Missouri boy has just won the fight against cancer and is now doing all he can to help others.
Tripp Hughes got to ring the fire truck bell on Sunday to celebrate his last chemotherapy treatment pill. He has been fighting cancer since he was 4 years old.
"it just feels amazing,” Tripp Hughes said of finally winning the long-fought battle.
In honor of winning his fight, Hughes decided to use his recent birthday to collect toys and cash for the hospital that helped him.
"They're running low on toys because I let the kids take some of the toys home with them, so we just want to help,” he said.
"All of our friends and family have been asking what they can get him to celebrate and we knew he just didn't need anything and so from there I just kind of tumbled into what can we do to help give back?” said Kirsta Hughes, Tripp’s mother.
So far, Tripp Hughes has donated more than 2,500 toys and $6,000 to Children’s Mercy Hospital.
"Every time that we go there they're willing to give anything and everything we need for Tripp and we wanted to be able to give back,” Krista Hughes said.
"I just hope this inspires other kids to do other helpful things,” said Tripp Hughes.
