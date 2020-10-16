ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Missouri kid's imagination is taking him big places.
Seven-year-old Paxton Uchtman lives in Rogersville, but a video of him playing with animal figurines has a chance to play in Times Square.
Paxton is a finalist in the Schleich Times Square Billboard contest, a nationwide competition to celebrate the figurine company's 85th anniversary.
They had kids tell their own stories using animal figurines, which was perfect for Paxton.
"I love to farm me and my brother love to farm," he said. "I just thought of a bunch of herds and some different animals."
Paxton is one of 10 finalists and the three winning videos will play in Times Square in November.
You can vote until Sunday on Schleich's Instagram and Facebook pages.
