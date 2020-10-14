ST. LOUIS (AP/KMOV.com) — A Mississippi man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to federal charges alleging he was involved in a murder-for-hire plot that led to the shooting death of a man whose grandmother’s St. Louis-area soul food restaurant was the setting for the reality show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s.
According to court documents, the slain man’s uncle, James Timothy Norman, of Jackson, Mississippi, entered the plea Tuesday.
He was arrested in August on charges alleging he was involved in a murder-for-hire plot that led to the shooting death of 20-year-old Andre Montgomery near a St. Louis park four years ago.
