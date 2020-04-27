CBS NEWS -- The state of Missouri became the first to sue the Chinese government over the coronavirus pandemic Thursday, followed by Mississippi, alleging the communist country didn't do enough to stop the deadly outbreak.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt alleges China suppressed information, arrested whistleblowers and denied the contagious nature of coronavirus that led to deaths and job losses in Missouri.
READ: Missouri AG files lawsuit against Chinese government over COVID-19 response
The suit was filed in the Eastern District of Missouri Thursday morning. Republicans in particular are aggravated over China's handling of the outbreak, and a recent Pew poll found Americans' views of China have become increasingly negative.
"COVID-19 has done irreparable damage to countries across the globe, causing sickness, death, economic disruption, and human suffering. In Missouri, the impact of the virus is very real - thousands have been infected and many have died, families have been separated from dying loved ones, small businesses are shuttering their doors, and those living paycheck to paycheck are struggling to put food on their table," said Schmitt. "The Chinese government lied to the world about the danger and contagious nature of COVID-19, silenced whistleblowers, and did little to stop the spread of the disease. They must be held accountable for their actions."
Estimating that the damages to Missouri and its residents could cost perhaps tens of billions, the state is seeking reimbursement from China for its costs to address the pandemic and compensatory damages for China's "abnormally dangerous activities."
