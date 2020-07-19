El Chaparrito

The El Chaparrito 

 Mission Taco Joint

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Mission Taco's Central West End location will be closed Sunday night because an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant made the announcement Sunday afternoon.

The restaurant will be closed for a deep cleaning. Owners say they will reassess reopening plans on Monday.

In a tweet, owners say they abide by strict safety protocols, including temperature checks, constant hand washing and sanitizing, and the restaurant says it requires masks at all times.

The employee is currently feeling fine, the restaurant says.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.