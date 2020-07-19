ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Mission Taco's Central West End location will be closed Sunday night because an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
The restaurant made the announcement Sunday afternoon.
Our CWE location will be closed this evening. pic.twitter.com/2Yd3uXa006— Mission Taco Joint (@MissionTacoSTL) July 19, 2020
The restaurant will be closed for a deep cleaning. Owners say they will reassess reopening plans on Monday.
In a tweet, owners say they abide by strict safety protocols, including temperature checks, constant hand washing and sanitizing, and the restaurant says it requires masks at all times.
The employee is currently feeling fine, the restaurant says.
