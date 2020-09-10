ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Mission Taco Joint is launching a giveback taco to benefit racial equality through Forward through Ferguson in St. Louis and Urban League of Greater Kansas City at the Kansas City locations.
Mission Taco said it picked these charities because of their focus on racial equity and supporting the growth for change in their respective cities.
The new BLT Taco is a classic with a twist. The taco includes beer-battered bacon, avocade, chipotle aioli, shredded lettuce and pickled tomatillos on a flour tortilla.
“Since the pandemic hit, we focused on how to keep Mission Taco Joint adaptable so we could best serve our customers,” Jason Tilford explains. “We are so grateful for everyone who has supported us, and now, we can get back to showing that gratitude with our giveback tacos. We hope to continue to partner with worthwhile local charities in the future.”
The taco will be available for a limited time at all Mission Taco Joint locations.
