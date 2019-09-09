ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Mission Taco Joint will open in Kirkwood early next year!
The restaurant announced plans for the new location Monday morning. The newest Mission Taco Joint location will be at 105 E. Jefferson Street, which is the former Kirkwood Station Brewing Company space.
The Kirkwood location will mark Mission Taco Joint’s seventh and largest location. It will seat 132 guests and have a 60-person private event space. The restaurant will have vintage arcade games, a visible tortilla line and a walk-up test kitchen.
“We are going to be able to have some fun with the space, especially on the arcade side,” says Co-Owner Adam Tilford. “While our normal menu of Mission Taco Joint favorites will be available in the main dining room, the test kitchen in the Mission Arcade will be a place for our team to experiment with dishes that could potentially roll-out to our other locations.”
The location is expected to open in early 2020.
