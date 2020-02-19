ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Mission Taco Joint announced a partnership with a local alcohol brand Wednesday, teaming up with Una Vida Tequila to create a new private label tequila for the restaurant.
All six locations of the West Coast-style street food restuarant now carry Mission Taco Joint Una Vida Blanco Tequila, which will be available for late-night happy hour shots and used in select cocktails, including the house margarita.
In development, more than 20 varietys of blanco tequila were tasted before finding the right flavors to pair with the restaurant’s cocktails.
The Mission Margarita recipe has remained unchanged for seven years, and margaritas account for 70% of beverages sold at Mission.
Una Vida is a tequila line from One Life Spirits, which was created by two local St. Louisans. Mission has locations locations in St. Louis (Delmar Loop, Soulard, Central West End, and Streets of St. Charles) and Kansas City (East Crossroads and South Plaza).
