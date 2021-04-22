NORMANDY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Normandy Police Department issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory early Thursday for a missing woman with Dementia.
Marilyn Person was last seen at 25 Bellerive Acres around 5 p.m. Wednesday. The 73-year-old’s son told police his mother could be attempting to drive to Arkansas after a family member died. The son said Person has not driven in several years.
Person’s car is a green 1999 Cadillac Deville with a beige roof. The car’s Missouri license plate reads RB5J2C.
Anyone who has seen Person, or her car is encouraged to call 911 or the Normandy Police Department at 314-385-3300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.