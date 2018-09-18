ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An Endangered Person Advisory was issued for a once-missing elderly woman who was reportedly in fear for her safety.
Eighty-five-year-old Mary Jane Havens was reported missing by her son, James, Monday evening. Her son said he returned home from work at 5:30 p.m. and found his mother and her vehicle missing. He also said he hadn’t seen her since around midnight that morning.
Prior to being reported missing, Havens called a neighbor around 2:15 p.m. Monday and told them how she feared for her safety, especially from James, according to police. Less than two hours later, she called her other son and expressed the same concern.
During the latter phone conversation with her son, Havens reportedly hung up abruptly after telling him she would call him back. The son said that was the last time he heard from his mother.
A friend of Havens said the once-missing woman asked to have lunch with her last week because she wasn’t sure she would be around this week.
Around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, police said Havens had been found and was safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.