Missing woman last seen at St. Louis Save A Lot store found safe

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - An Endangered Silver Advisory has been canceled after a missing woman with dementia who was last seen at a South City grocery store was found safe.
Police were looking for Patricia Candela, 82. She suffers from dementia and hypertension. Authorities say she walked out of a residential facility around 4:10 p.m. Monday and was spotted at the Save A Lot at 3427 S. Jefferson a few minutes later.
She was found safe Monday evening, police say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.