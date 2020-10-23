MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Maryland Heights are searching for a woman that was last seen two months ago.
According to police, 54-year-old Patricia Maria Mahoney was last seen August 22 at the Comfort Inn at 12031 Lackland Road in Maryland Heights.
She told the hotel employee that she was headed to the airport, but police have been unable to confirm if she went to the airport.
Mahoney suffers with a mental health illness, police say.
She is described as 5'3" tall, approximately 120 pounds with brown hair.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Rich White with the Maryland Heights Police Department at 314-298-8700.
