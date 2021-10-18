BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Ballwin, Mo. police found missing man from Winchester, Mo. man who they believe is having suicidal thoughts.
Brandon "Jacob" Thompson, 45. left his home around 3:30 p.m. Sunday and was last heard from by phone about three hours later. Thompson was found alive Monday night.
He is described as six feet tall, weighing 200 pounds, bald, with a gray beard and mustache. Police believe he may be armed. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.