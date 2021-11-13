WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - An Endangered Silver Advisory has been canceled after a missing Webster Groves woman was found safe.
Linda Tomlin, 74, is described as 5'3". weighing 115 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Police say she has Alzheimer's. Authorities tell News 4 she left a care facility around noon Friday and was later spotted buying gas in Fredericktown around 10:00 p.m. The clerk said she seemed confused and was directed to travel back to St. Louis.
She was found safe Saturday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.