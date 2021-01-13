WATERLOO, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A 38-year-old woman who was reported missing on Jan. 8 has been found dead.
Lauren Miller was last seen leaving the Dollar Tree at 520 Edwardsville Road in Troy, Illinois at 12:25 p.m. in her silver 2015 Toyota Sienna with Illinois plates of R561626.
According to police, Miller uses a wheelchair for a recently amputated left leg and is insulin dependent. It was believed she is off her medication.
Tuesday, it was reported that Miller was found dead inside her minivan in a Walmart parking lot in Mt. Vernon. Her cause of death has not been released.
