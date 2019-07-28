WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Authorities in Washington County are searching for a missing 14-year-old female.
Breanna Potter is from the Belgrade area and was last seen in the Park Hills area.
Potter has blue eyes and blonde hair with possible red highlights.
No additional information was released.
If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, call the Washington County dispatch at 573-438-0040
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.