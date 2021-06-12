UNIVERSTITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The University Police Department is searching for a missing man who was last seen Thursday night.
Chansler Thomas was last seen walking away from an adult daycare that he attended in the 8400 block of Olive around 8:30 p.m., police said. Thomas has not taken his medication. He is about 5 foot and 9 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds with black hair. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.
Anyone with information should call the University Police at 314-752-2211 ext. 8010 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS
