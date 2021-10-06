ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for two missing St. Louis County brothers.
Imon Henley, 5, and Inez Henley, 4, were last seen in the 10800 block of Hallstead Drive on Sunday, Oct. 3, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The pair were reported missing by a member of Missouri Department of Family Services, St. Louis County police said.
Imon is described as 2'11" tall, weighing 40 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Inez is described is 2'1" tall, weighing 35 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
The whereabouts of the brothers are unknown by family or the Division of Family Services, police said.
Anyone with any information on the brothers' locations or any information is asked to contact 911 or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
