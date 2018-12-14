Missing teen, Kenzie Sutton

Kenzie Sutton was reported missing from Troy, Missouri on December 10, 2018.

 Eric Sykes, Audience Engagement Producer

TROY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 16-year-old girl from Troy, Mo.

The Troy Police Department said Kenzie Sutton has been missing since Monday.

They said Sutton left her home voluntarily and has been missing without necessary medication.

Sutton is 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with any information on Sutton’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Troy PD at 636-528-6100.

