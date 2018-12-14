TROY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 16-year-old girl from Troy, Mo.
The Troy Police Department said Kenzie Sutton has been missing since Monday.
They said Sutton left her home voluntarily and has been missing without necessary medication.
Sutton is 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with any information on Sutton’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Troy PD at 636-528-6100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.