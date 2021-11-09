ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A five-day search for a 14-year-old girl who was abducted in Texas ended when she was found nearly 700 miles away in St. Louis County.
An AMBER Alert was issued on Nov. 1 for 14-year-old Stevie Johnson after she was reportedly abducted from a bus stop in Glenn Heights, Texas by her biological mother 33-year-old Shawnice Hickman. Hickman and her two sisters snatched the girl as she was exiting a school bus, police said. Believing that Hickman took the 14-year-old back to her home state, authorities alerted the St. Louis County Police Department.
Friday, St. Louis County officers spotted the 33-year-old getting out of a car parked away from a home that was under surveillance. As they were arresting Hickman, Johnson came out of the house.
She was taken to safety and brought back to Glenn Heights, Texas later that day.
“The department was notified by St. Louis County authorities yesterday that the child who was the subject of our amber alert had been located safely in St. Louis County Missouri,” Clayton Shields, City of Glenn Heights Deputy Chief of Police said. “The St. Louis County authorities did a great job locating the child and giving us a chance to reunite her with her family safely.”
Hickman’s sisters were also taken into custody. Warrants were issued by Glenn Heights Police for kidnapping charges.
