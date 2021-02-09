ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Authorities are asking for help locating a missing 18-year-old with autism.
Donyea Branch was last seen walking away from the 8900 block of Mayfield Court at 8:15 p.m. Officials said she was wearing a black coat, yellow tie and black pants at the time.
Branch has been diagnosed with autism and has a diminished mental capacity, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.
Anyone who has information regarding Branch’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911, the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or the nearest law enforcement agency.
