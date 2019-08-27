POTOSI, Mo. (KMOV.com) ---- Authorities have ended a search for a missing teen with autism who reportedly walked away from his home Tuesday morning.
According to police, Rodney English, 18, was last seen in the area of Minnow Road around 8 a.m. Police said the teen also suffers from bi-polar disorder.
Around 10 a.m., English was found safe.
