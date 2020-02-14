ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County police are asking for help finding a missing teen who was last seen at the Shrewsbury MetroLink station Thursday morning.
Jordyn Davis was dropped at the station around 6:40 a.m. on Feb. 13, according to police. About 14 hours later, the 17-year-old’s mother reportedly received disturbing text messages from her daughter’s phone.
Anyone with information regarding the missing teenager is asked to call 911, the nearest law enforcement agency or the St. Louis County Police Department 636-529-8210.
