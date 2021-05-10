VENICE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – An Endangered Missing Person Advisory has been issued for a 16-year-old last seen the afternoon of May 6.
The Illinois State Police Department activated the advisory after Venice police reported Deja Lewis hadn’t been seen since she left her home in the 1500 block of Market Street. Authorities said the teenager is believed to be with an unknown man and could be in danger. Lewis was last seen wearing a black jean jacket, black jeans and colorful Nike sandals.
Anyone with information regarding Lewis’ whereabouts is asked to call the Venice Police Department at 618-877-2114 or 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.