NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police have found a missing 18-year-old from North County who has a diminished mental capacity.
Deashaun Mann was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the 1800 block of Chateau Du Mont Drive, which is in unincorporated St. Louis County, north of Florissant.
Overnight, police said Mann was found safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.