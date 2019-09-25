EDMUNDSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are asking for help finding a teen that was reportedly abducted from her uncles’ home in north St. Louis County.
According to the Edmundson Police Department, 16-year-old Gabrielle Sarah Yonko was at the home in the 9800 block of Treadway Lane when she was taken before 10:45 p.m. Monday. Police said the man who took her is Christopher Johnson, 26, of Breckenridge, Missouri.
Johnson reportedly has a long criminal history, which includes escaping from custody. Police said he is also known to be physically violent.
Since the apparent abduction, Johnson’s phone pinged just east of Chicago, which is his last known location.
Police said Johnson was driving a black 2008 Lexus LS with the Washington license plate BEC5322 with dark window tint and no front plate.
Early Tuesday morning, the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Yonko.
Anyone with information regarding Yonko or Johnson’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Edmundson Police Department at 314-427-8000.
