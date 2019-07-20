RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The body of a missing swimmer was recovered from Mark Twain Lake Saturday early afternoon, officials said.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) said multiple agencies began the search on Friday around 7 p.m. near Ray Behrens.
MSHP said the body was recovered Saturday around 1 p.m. and is believed to be of a 17-year-old.
Three people drowned in MSHP's Troop B areas in 2018. Troop B covers 16 counties in Northeast Missouri.
