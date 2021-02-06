EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A missing Swansea man who was last seen in East St. Louis has been found.
DeLarry Spriggs, 54, was last seen Monday walking in the 1000 block of Tudor Avenue in East St. Louis. Police said Spriggs suffers with schizophrenia and is not taking his medication.
He was found safe Saturday, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.