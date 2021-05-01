ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officers in north St. Louis County have found an endangered 18-year-old who went missing Saturday afternoon.
Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Cailin Douglas Houston was last seen at 10606 Langford Drive at 5:17 p.m. Saturday.
Monday evening, police say he was found safe.
