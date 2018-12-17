STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Ste. Genevieve Sheriff's Department said the body of a man who was reported missing has been found hours after his wife was located alive.
Aaron Armantrout, 36, and his wife Susan, 41, were reported missing over the weekend. Major Schott of the Ste. Genevieve Sheriff Office said threats were made against Aaron's life in the past.
Susan was located on Sunday night and police said they are worked with Susan to learn more about her husband's whereabouts.
Police said they located Aaron's body Monday afternoon along with with his 2000 Blue BMW 540i. Police are investigating his death as a homicide and they have one person in custody, according to a police news release. The identity of that person is not know.
This is a developing story. More will be posted when it becomes available.
