MISSING: Jose Cintron

Jose Francisco Cintron, 62, went missing last week in Forsyth Township, Michigan.

 Forsyth Township Police Department

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mi. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Charles County man was reported missing after he last seen last week in Michigan.

According to Forsyth Township police, 62-year-old Jose Francisco Cintron was last seen on March 10 in Forsyth Township in the area of M-35 and King Lake Lane around 6:45 a.m.

Cintron was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket, blue jeans and bright blue tennis shoes.

According to a family member, Cintron and his wife went up Michigan about a week ago and after a couple nights, he went missing.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Forsyth Township police at 906-346-9224.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.