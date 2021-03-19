FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mi. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Charles County man was reported missing after he last seen last week in Michigan.
According to Forsyth Township police, 62-year-old Jose Francisco Cintron was last seen on March 10 in Forsyth Township in the area of M-35 and King Lake Lane around 6:45 a.m.
Cintron was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket, blue jeans and bright blue tennis shoes.
According to a family member, Cintron and his wife went up Michigan about a week ago and after a couple nights, he went missing.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Forsyth Township police at 906-346-9224.
