ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a man in North St. Louis County.
The St. Louis County Police Department said 15-year-old Christian Fredrick has been missing since about 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Police said Fredrick was last seen by one of his friends at Hazelwood Central High School. He has not responded to any calls or texts.
On Thursday, police said two men were seen sitting outside of his home For 10 minutes before leaving. When his mother questioned him, Fredrick said he was in “some trouble.”
Fredrick is 5 foot 10 inches tall and 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Police believe the two men seen outside of Fredrick’s home may be suspects.
Anyone with information on Fredrick’s whereabouts is urged to call911 or contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
