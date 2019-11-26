ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — The St. Louis Police Department is asking for help finding a man who was last seen over a week ago.
Frederic Dombar, 54, was last seen in the 6400 block of Printz on Nov. 18, 2019. Police said friends of Dombar last received text messages from him on Nov. 21.
Dombar is possibly driving a grey 2019 Chrysler Pacifica with the Missouri license plate ZA1G9R, according to police.
Anyone with information regarding Dombar’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Missing Persons Unit at 314-444-5738.
