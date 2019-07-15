ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police in St. Louis are asking for help finding a missing 80-year-old woman.
The St. Louis Police Department issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for Rosie Ann Jones overnight. The missing woman was last seen in the 4500 block of Newberry Terrace around 10 p.m. Sunday.
According to police, Jones suffers from dementia and left on foot without her family’s knowledge.
Anyone who has information regarding the missing woman is urged to call 911 or the St. Louis Police Department at 314-444-0001.
