ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a missing Florissant teenager.
Ariel Marshell Jones was last seen in the 3200 block of Mowing Green Drive Sunday evening. She was wearing a pink and purple sweater, blue jeans and light blue Crocs.
According to police, the 15-year-old made suicidal statements as she was leaving her cousin’s home. She also reportedly left a note at her mother’s home the day before indicating suicidal ideations. Police said she has a history of making suicidal statements and self-harm.
Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
