ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County police are asking for help finding a teen who has been missing for several days and made self-harming threats.
Alexandria Dickson, who has a history of leaving home, left on April 30. Tuesday, the 16-year-old sent social media messages to a family member threatening self-harm.
Dickson was last seen running near Weithaupt and Grants Parkway in north St. Louis County. Her family is concerned for her physical safety and mental wellbeing, according to the police department. Anyone with information regarding Dickson’s whereabouts is asked to call Det. Taylor at 636-529-8210.
