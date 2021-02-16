ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in St. Louis County have found a teen reported missing last week.
Krystian Burch, 14, left his home last Tuesday in the area of Greenway Chase Drive and Patterson Road on foot. He was last seen at a nearby Family Dollar store, police said. Authorities were concerned for his safety due to the frigid temperatures.
A week after he went missing, police said Burch had been found and was safe.
