Krystian Burch, 14, is missing and was last seen on Feb. 9, police said.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in St. Louis County have found a teen reported missing last week.

Krystian Burch, 14, left his home last Tuesday in the area of Greenway Chase Drive and Patterson Road on foot. He was last seen at a nearby Family Dollar store, police said. Authorities were concerned for his safety due to the frigid temperatures.

A week after he went missing, police said Burch had been found and was safe.

