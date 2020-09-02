ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) –- Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager.
Jamiah Wright was last seen in the 11800 block of North Ranch Drive in North County on Aug. 28.
Police said the 16-year-old was last seen wearing a blue tie-dye shirt, jeans, and flip flops.
Anyone with information is urged to contact 636-529-8210.
