ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police in St. Louis County are asking for help finding a missing man who could be suicidal.

Angelo Yonko, 35, was last seen Thursday in the 11300 block of West Florissant Avenue in the North County Precinct. Officers said he had made concerning statements about harming himself.

Yonko was last seen driving a black 2020 Hyundai Elantra with the Missouri license plate NF7 H8S.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

