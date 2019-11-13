ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police in St. Louis County are asking for help finding a missing woman after her vehicle was found.
Jennifer Rothwell, 28, was last seen Tuesday morning in the 12600 bock of Northwinds Drive in central St. Louis County. Police said she was last seen wearing business attire.
Rothwell’s car was found near Olive and Fee Fee. Authorities said she has no history of elopement and is normally in contact with family members and friends on a daily basis, but has not contacted anyone since leaving her home.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact St. Louis County police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.