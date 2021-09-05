ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for a 11-year-old and 12-year-old who ran away from their St. Louis County home Saturday evening.
Bryce Harvey, 11, and Tovoris Harvey, 12, was last seen at 7:30 a.m. walking from a home in the 1100 block of Charter Oak Parkway near Craig Road and Olive Blvd. The boys don’t have their medication, officials said.
Both boys are about 5 foot tall and weigh around 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Bryce was last seen wearing a green and black T-Shirt with black shorts while Tovoris was wearing an orange T-Shirt and cargo shorts.
Anyone with information should call local police or St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
