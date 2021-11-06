FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in St. Louis County are searching for a 12-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy who went missing Friday night.
According to investigators, 12-year-old Kamoree Williams and 2-year-old Eric Williams were reported missing after Kamoree drove off with the child at 10:30 p.m. in a black 2014 Jeep Patriot from a home in the 14000 block of Soho Drive in Florissant. At 8 a.m., police confirmed the SUV was found abandoned but the children are still missing.
Kamoree is 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and black plants. Eric is 2 foot 6 inches tall, weighs 25 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a maroon and cream shirt with a dinosaur on it and blue pants.
Anyone with information or have seen the children should call 636-529-8210 or local law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.