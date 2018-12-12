ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police in St. Louis County are asking for help finding a missing/endangered 19-year-old.
Around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, police asked for help finding Markayla Dade.
Dade is described as being 5-foot tall and 115 pounds with black and green hair. She was last seen wearing a gray pea coat, black hoodie, black leggings and Nike flip-flops in the 8800 block of Gillette in Jennings.
