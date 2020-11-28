ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com)-- The Rock Hill Police Department is searching for an elderly man who hasn't been heard from since Friday afternoon.
Christopher Riley, 83, was reported missing after dropping his wife off at an appointment near the 400 block of North Lindbergh at 3 p.m. Riley, who has been diagnosed with dementia, did not come back to pick her up and his cell phone was left at home.
He was last seen driving a black 2009 Volvo S80 with Missouri license plate RA6R0P. Police said Riley was wearing a black shirt, denim jacket, black jeans and a baseball cap.
The 83-year-old is 5 feet 11 inches, weighs 140 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and has a slender build.
Anyone seeing the missing person, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Rock Hill Police Department at 314-962-6600.
