ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com)-- The Rock Hill Police Department has cancelled a search for an elderly man who went missing Friday afternoon.
Christopher Riley, 83, was reported missing after dropping his wife off at an appointment near the 400 block of North Lindbergh at 3 p.m. Riley, who has been diagnosed with dementia, did not come back to pick her up and his cell phone was left at home.
Riley was found safe Saturday morning, police said.
