ST. LOUS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County authorities are asking for help finding a missing man who may be suicidal.
Louis Bodway was last seen on surveillance video around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday getting out of a cab at 777 River City Casino Boulevard and walking towards a trail near the Mississippi River. He reportedly left his cell phone and wallet at his home.
According to police, the 75-year-old has several health issues and has stated to family members that he wished to kill himself by jumping in the Mississippi River.
Anyone with information regarding Bodway’s whereabouts should dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
