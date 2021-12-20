Missing St. Louis County man threatened to harm himself, police say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for a 36-year-old man who went missing Monday evening in unincorporated St. Louis County.
Raphael Stovall, 36, was last seen in the 1200 block of Garden Village Drive at 6 p.m., police say. Stovall left without his medication for his mental illness and threatened to harm himself prior. Stovall possibly drove off in a white 2014 Chevrolet Silverado with Missouri plates of 8DDS35.
Police said he is about 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighs 245 pounds and he has two tattoos on his neck.
Anyone seeing the missing person or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210
