ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Police on Thursday said a man missing since last week may be in danger.
Police said Gerald Cooper, 41, was last seen on December 5. He was reported missing on December 9.
Cooper's vehicle was found vandalized and abandoned in the City of St. Louis on Sunday.
Anyone with information on Cooper's whereabouts is asked to contact police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.