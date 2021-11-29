ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for a missing 66-year-old man who left behind a suicide note overnight Monday.
Michael Taber, 66, was reported missing after walking from his home in the 1900 block of Lemay Ferry around 2 a.m., police said. Taber left behind his cell phone, several medications, a suicide note and took off his ankle monitor.
He is about 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds with white hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray zip-up sweatshirt and blue jeans. He suffers from dementia, kidney, and liver failure as well as internal bleeding.
Anyone with information should call 911 or St. Louis County Police Department at 636-
